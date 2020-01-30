Ella Reichert, 83, of Mitchell, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Mitchell Care Center. Her memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Andrew Griess officiating. Inurnment will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. The family respectfully requests that any memorials in Ella’s honor be made in care of her family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made by viewing Ella’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with her arrangements.
Ella Reichert was born August 9, 1936 in Scottsbluff, NE, the daughter of William and Amelia (Schlothauer) Heimbouch. She attended Owl Creek Elementary School and then graduated from Minatare High School, in 1954.
She married John H. Reichert January 30, 1955. To this union 3 children were born, Timothy, Kimberly, and Deborah Jo.
Shortly after they were married, Harv joined the service and they lived in Germany. Upon returning home, they farmed north of Minatare for the next 50+ years. Ella loved life on the farm and dedicated herself to being a wife and a mother.
Ella had many hobbies and activities that always kept her busy. She loved to golf with her friends, garden, cook, travel with friends, play cards, and most of all spend time with her children and grandchildren.
Throughout the years, she worked as a secretary for J.R. Jirdon, J.C. Penney’s and State Farm. She participated in all the farming as well as cooking for the entire crew. She was a Sunday School teacher, a member of the Zion Church and Ladies Guild, member and officer in Women’s Golf Association.
Ella is survived by her sisters; Donna Schwab and Norma Eirich, Sister-In-laws; Janie(Steve) Schlager, Mary Ann(Gary) Margheim, grandchildren: Michael(Melissa) Busby, Timothy (Heidi) Busby, Creighton Reichert and Keaton Reichert, Great Grandchildren; Chloe, Kylie, Caleb, William and Allison, as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband John Reichert, her parents William and Ameila Heimbouch, sister; Deloras Wickard, infant brother William, infant grandson Carson Reichert, nephews Troy Eirich and Vernon Wickard.
