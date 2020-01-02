Ellie Forcade, 84, of Scottsbluff, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at Heritage Estates in Gering. Her memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2020, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Jeffery Grams officiating. Memorials may be given to St. John’s Lutheran Church. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. In her own words, “She lived, She died.”
