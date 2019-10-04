Emmett E. Clark of St. Charles, MO and formerly of Sidney, NE, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in St. Charles, MO. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Monday, October 7th in the Light Memorial Presbyterian Church with Reverend Mary Jo Dean officiating. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery. Friends may stop at Gehrig-Stitt Chapel to sign Emmett’s register book. You may view Emmett’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com.
A complete obituary will be published when available.
Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Emmett’s care and funeral arrangements.
