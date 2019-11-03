Erma Maurine Yung passed away at her home surrounded by family on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M., Monday, November 4th in the Kimball Event Center. A reception will follow with private family burial at a later date in the Kimball cemetery. No formal visitation is planned. Memorial contributions may be made in Erma’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or in care of the family. You may view Erma’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com.
Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Erma’s care and funeral arrangements.
Erma Maurine (Peterson) Yung was born to Alfred and Laura (Nielson) Peterson on February 23, 1941 in Mason City, NE. They moved to Riverton, WY when she was a year old. On January 19, 1960, she married Don Yung and moved to Kimball, NE. They had four daughters and farmed together south of Kimball the rest of their lives.
Erma is survived by (4) daughters: Lorraine Behrend and husband Richard of Walnut, IA, Jean Townsend and husband Brian of Mitchell, NE, Judy Kay of Missoula, MT, and Virginia Birkhofer and husband Damon of Kimball; (2) sisters: Hazel Peterson and Fern Yung; 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Erma was preceded in death by her husband, Don, (6) siblings: Paul Peterson, Miles Peterson, Andy Peterson, Lois Peterson, Mildred Frohbieter, and Bryce Peterson; and (1) great-grandchild: Benjamin James Hostetler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.