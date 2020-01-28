Ernest (Ernie) H. Judd 80 of Morrill, Nebraska, passed away January 21, 2020 in Loveland, Co.
He was born to Alfonso and Eva (Garvin) Judd in Scottsbluff. Ernie had worked at various farms and as a truck driver. He retired from Pathfinder Irrigation. Ernie loved to camp, fish, spending time with his family and friends and going on impromptu trips to anywhere.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years Virginia Judd of Morrill; His children Randy (Goldie) Judd of Gothenburg, Kim (Doug) Walsh of O’ Neill, Charolette (Trinity) Loeks of Morrill, Lynn (Duane) Jones of Hermosa, South Dakota; His brother Roy (Rosella) Judd of Mitchell; 8 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; his dog Twinkle and his grand doggies; a nd many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and two sisters.
We will be having a gathering to honor Ernie’s memory on Feb 1, 2020, at Quality Inn in Scottsbluff, from 3 to 7 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
