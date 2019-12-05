Ervin Duane Kaufman, age 84, of Fort Collins, Colorado passed away December 1, 2019.
Ervin was born on April 12, 1935 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Raymond and Mary (Schaffer) Kaufman and was the oldest of 3 children. Ervin graduated from Cozad (Nebraska) High School in 1954. He married Jerry Ann Henderson on January 29, 1956 at the First Christian Church in North Platte, Nebraska. Ervin spent the bulk of his adult life working in the automotive aftermarket and finished out his career working for the NAPA warehouse in Denver, Colorado where he and his wife Jerry lived for 20 years prior to Ervin retiring in 2003. They returned to North Platte shortly thereafter. Jerry passed away in 2013 and Ervin moved to Fort Collins in 2017 to be closer to family.
Ervin was a past member of the North Platte Elk’s Lodge as well as a past 4-H leader. While in Denver, he and Jerry were active in the German Russian Club. His family meant the world to him and he was involved in various activities with them.
Ervin was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Jerry. He is survived by sons, Randi of Fort Collins, Colorado, Rod (Karen) of Cedar Hill, Texas, brother Marvin (Marie) of Dacona, Colorado, and sister Carol Knowski (Frank) of Milliken, Colorado. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ashley Brown and Kevin Kaufman, and great grandchildren, Avery and Ellie Brown.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Allnutt Drake Chapel, 650 W. Drake Road, Fort Collins, CO. Memorial contributions may be made to the America Heart Association. Family and friends may visit www.allnuttftcollins.com to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family.
