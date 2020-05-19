Essert, Douglas

Douglas S. Essert May 16, 2020 Douglas S. Essert, Head Coach of Yoder Dame, 98, lifelong resident of Yoder, Wyoming passed away May 16, 2020 in his daughter, Becky Essert's, home in Cheyenne, WY. Born July 19, 1921, in Torrington, WY to William J. and Margaret (Shanstrom) Essert. He graduated from Yoder High School in 1939 where he participated in all activities. He attended the University of Wyoming in Laramie where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SEA) fraternity and walked on to the UW baseball team until drafted into WWII. October 8, 1943, he entered the Army Air Corps (United States Air Force). He was transported from Fort Lawton, in Seattle, WA on a Dutch Holland ship, the Noordam, serving in the Asiatic Pacific (Eniwetok Atoll, Marshall Island, Saipan, Tinian and Guam) as Corporal in the 20th Air Force; 19th Bomb Group; 314th Wing on the ground crew. Upon his return from WWII he attended the University of Denver where he was an Honor Society student & walked onto the Pioneers baseball team as shortstop. He graduated with a BS in teaching & coaching. Even though he was hired to become a teacher & coach he returned to farming & ranching with his brother Bill Essert in Goshen County, WY. He also worked in the lab at Holly Sugar and drove sugar beet trucks for Transystems, LLC for years. He dedicated himself to playing town team basketball, baseball, and softball for decades. In addition he organized & coached kids basketball & baseball leagues. He enjoyed coordinating benefit basketball tournaments organizing town teams to compete against each others & occasionally the Denver Broncos. These benefits helped establish Diversified Services Inc. & proceeds to St. Mary's Children home in Torrington, WY and many others. Starting in 1952 he organized the Yoder Class Reunions continuing that until his death. Cowboy Joe Club Member he helped extend its membership in Goshen County & other areas during its inception. A life long University of Wyoming Cowboy fan Doug attended football and basketball games. He was a member of the Last Squad Club; The 19th Bomb Group; Moose Lodge; Torrington Elks & the American Legion all since the 1940's. He was President of the Wyoming Wheat Growers Association going to Washington several times representing the farmers plight in the 1970's & had articles written in the US News & World Report. He retired at age 87. Doug had an especial memory for peoples name, places, & events. He knew a great deal of people from everywhere & continued making friends handing out his signature red & white business card that read "I Am Doug Essert, Who The (red devil) Are You?" His hardy laugh & great sense of humor will be missed. Doug was married 56 years to Betty F. (Anderson) Essert of Hemingford, NE who proceeded him in. His sister is Elizabeth (Bob) Quade (deceased) of Torrington, WY and brother William M. Essert (Deceased) of Yoder, WY. He is survived by his children: Becky Essert, Cheyenne, WY; Casey (Pam) Essert of Torrington, WY; Leah (Gordon) Knopp Cheyenne, WY. Grandchildren: Caleigh Essert; Rachel & Abby Knopp. Services are unknown at this time.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Local attorney among two killed in Saturday crash
-
WATCH NOW: Regional West doctors, nurses boogie in fun video
-
Popular Scottsbluff restaurant affected by COVID-19 closure
-
Four new cases of coronavirus reported in Panhanlde
-
Here's how Nebraska's first COVID-19 patient pulled through. It wasn't medical magic
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Scottsbluff and Gering, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COV…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.