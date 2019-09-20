Esther Grommet, 96, formerly of Minatare, died Monday, September 16, 2019 in Ft. Lupton, CO. Her funeral service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, September 21,2019 at the Community Presbyterian Church in Minatare with Pastor Carolyn Dickenson officiating. Interment will follow at East Lawn Cemetery in Minatare. Viewing will be held 1 hour prior to service time at the church. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Esther’s honor be made in care of the church or Minatare Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be made by viewing Esther’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.
Esther was born in Minatare on Aug 16, 1923 to George and Christina (Wolf) Arndt. She was the youngest child of a hard-working German family. She was raised on farms in the Minatare area and graduated from Minatare High School. Esther was married to the love of her life, Fred, for 62 years. They raised 6 children in Minatare. In addition to her jobs as homemaker and mom, Esther loved quilting, sewing, crocheting and embroidery. She was a member of the Minatare Presbyterian Church. She moved to Fort Lupton, CO in 2009.
Esther is survived by her daughter Peggy (Gene) Reynolds of Ft. Lupton, CO, Shirley (Gordon) Kling of Scottsbluff, NE, son Rick (Linda) Grommet of Bastrop, TX, daughter Ginger (Vince) Ruggiano of Clermont, FL; son-in-law Dale Ostendorf of Gering, NE; sister-in-law Rose Webber of Scottsbluff; 14 grandchildren; 27 greatgrandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; and 14 nieces and nephews.
Her husband, daughters Julia and Patricia and son Thomas all preceded her in death.
