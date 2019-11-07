Esther Irene (Reichert) Becker, 84, of Alliance, NE passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Hemingford Community Care Center.
Esther was born on January 26, 1935, to Marie and Jacob Reichert in Whitney, NE and grew up in Montana. She and her husband, Harold Becker, had 3 children: Linda, Barbara, and Larry.
Esther and Harold farmed south of Hemingford, where she helped with field work and drove trucks at harvest time. She also worked a few harvests at the sugar beet receiving stations, running the scale.
Esther enjoyed going to rodeos, bowling, fishing and Las Vegas. She kept a garden, as well as a flower bed. She will be remembered for her salmon-colored gladiolus spikes, often more than a yard tall.
Esther is survived by her husband, Harold, daughter, Linda (Arlin) Sample of Greeley, CO and son, Larry (Vicki) Becker of Alliance. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Ivy (Brian) Shelmadine of Rapid City, SD, her grandson, Cory (Kara) Sample of Greeley, CO, and 5 great-grandchildren, Jackson, Lexi, Arya and Mia Shelmadine and Kadence Sample.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and her daughter, Barbara.
Inurnment and family graveside services will be at the Alliance Cemetery.
The family expresses their thanks to hospice and the Hemingford Care Center staff for their skilled assistance.
Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.