Ethel Marie Becker, 81, of Olathe, Kansas passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Evergreen Community Nursing facility. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will take place at a later date in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. Online condolences may be made by viewing Ethel’s memorial page at www.McGilley-Frye.com.
Ethel was born August 30, 1938 in Marysville, California, to Chester and Gerussia Smith. She graduated from Marysville Union High School in 1957. Ethel met her husband, Norman, while he was stationed at Beal Air Force base in Marysville, CA. They were married November 16, 1958 and moved to Scottsbluff, NE where she and Norman farmed in the Lake Alice community raising their three children Corey, Lisa, and Marian. Farming was Ethel and Norman’s life for 29 years. Ethel was an excellent cook, loved gardening, and sewing. Her family and friends enjoyed her Christmas candy and pies. Ethel and Norman were members of the First Baptist Church where they served in several capacities. Norman and Ethel decided to move to Kent, WA in 1987 after visiting their children Corey and Marian. Norman was her strength for so many years, and his loving care allowed her to stay at home until his passing in 2018. They celebrated 60 years of marriage. Ethel moved to Olathe KS in March of 2019 living with her daughter Lisa. Ethel enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her favorite pastime was playing cards, especially the game Hand and Foot. Special family memories of the conversations and laughter during annual card games will be able to be shared as they have been written in a notebook. Ethel was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandma, and great-grandma, lovingly known as Big Nana. We celebrate her new life where she has no limitations and is reunited with Norman.
Ethel is survived by her children Corey Becker of Auburn, WA; Lisa Rogers of Olathe, KS; Marian Becker-Gaudino of Auburn, WA. Grandchildren Amy Rogers (Jeremy Brooks) of Olathe, KS; Amber (Zac) Nowels of Olathe, KS; Marco Gaudino of Auburn, WA; Great Grandchildren Austin Smith, Madi and Izzy Nowels, Jennah Brooks of Olathe, KS. Her sister Evelyn Gardner of San Jose, CA; nephews Scott (Aimee) Gardner, Steve (Leslie) Gardner; Jeff Gardner. Sister-in-law Gari (Clifford) Robinson; nephews Scott (Shana) Robinson; nephew Leo (Rhonda) Johnston. She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her husbands’ parents, and her older infant sister, Marian Louise. Her brother-in-law Norman Gardner, her brother-in-law Leo and sister-in-law Joyce Johnston.
