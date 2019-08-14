Eugene Karsten, 93, of Windsor, passed away on August 5, 2019 in Windsor, Colorado. He was born to Albert and Edith (Montgomery) Karsten on January 17, 1926 in Overton, Nebraska.
In 1943 he enlisted and proudly served in the US Navy. He spent three and half years in the Navy. When he finished with his service, he returned to Nebraska where he took a job training to be an electrician. In 1947, while working for Bahnsen Electric Company in Grant, Nebraska, he met Verla Kuskie. They were married on April 16, 1948. A son and daughter were born to this union. David Eugene Karsten and Stephanie V. Karsten. They resided in Grant, Nebraska for 8 years of their marriage, then relocated to Omaha, where Eugene worked for General Electric Company. Later they moved to Scottsbluff, Nebraska where they resided from 1957 to 1979. During this time, Eugene worked for Montgomery Ward and Barney’s Electric before going into business with a partner in Gering Electric Company. Ultimately, Eugene and son David partnered in K.K. Electric. In 1979, Eugene went to work for Burlington Northern Railroad in Alliance, Nebraska where he worked until he retired in 1989. During his employment for Burlington Northern he served as President for the local chapter of IBEW for 4 years. Eugene loved Nebraska football and playing all kinds of card games with family. He was a devoted husband and great father.
Eugene is survived by his wife of 71 years, Verla of Greeley, Colorado; his son, David (Lois) Karsten of Bozeman, Montana, and daughter, Stephanie (Roy) Reinhardt of Windsor, Colorado; 3 grandchildren, David Karsten Jr., Holly (Alan) Ringlein both of Bozeman, and Marcus (Amy) Reinhardt of Eaton, Colorado; 5 great-grandchildren, Kristopher and Alex Karsten, Sidra and Wyatt Ringlein, and Levi Reinhardt. Eugene has two surviving brothers, Charles and Maynard Oertle of Nebraska. Eugene is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Dean Oertle and Bob Karsten, and one great-granddaughter, Lily Grace Ringlein.
A private memorial gathering will be held in his honor for his family and close friends of family at a later date.
