Eurich, Donald

Donald R Eurich March 6, 2020 Donald R Eurich, age 85 passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020 at home in Carrollton, Tx. Don was born on March 17, 1934 in Scottsbluff, Ne where he grew up with many fond memories. He is survived by Karen, his wife of 44 years, his children David and Dana Eurich, Lisa and Paul Klemme, Rob Caldwell and Scott and Monavee Caldwell and 5 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Alex and Pauline Eurich, 11 siblings and his son Michael. Internment will be at a later date in Buffalo, Wy.

