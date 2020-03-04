Eurich, Robert

Robert Walter Eurich February 19, 2020 Robert Walter Eurich, age 94, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 19, 2020 in Westminster CO. Bob was born in Scottsbluff Nebraska on February 2, 1926. He served heroically in WWII, after which he married Louise Thiel of Scottsbluff. Together they had a loving family with 5 Children; Theresa, Robert, Mark, Matthew, and Timothy. In his lifetime he was many things; most notably he was a house painter, and a police officer in Mitchell Nebraska. He is survived by Louise, his wife of 72 years; Donald Eurich, his youngest brother; as well as 4 children, 8 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alec and Pauline Eurich of Scottsbluff Nebraska, 10 siblings, and his son Matthew. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 on Friday March 6, 2020 at Wheat Ridge Evangelical Lutheran Church at 8600 W 38th Ave, Wheat Ridge Co 80033. Internment will follow at 1:30 on Monday March 9, 2020 at Ft Logan Nation Cemetery. Memorials should be directed to Wheat Ridge Evangelical Lutheran Church.

