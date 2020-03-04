Eurich, Robert

Robert Walter Eurich February 19, 2020 Robert Walter Eurich, age 94, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 19, 2020 in Westminster CO. Bob was born in Scottsbluff Nebraska on February 2, 1926. He served heroically in WWII, after which he married Louise Thiel of Scottsbluff. Together they had a loving family with 5 Children; Theresa, Robert, Mark, Matthew, and Timothy. In his lifetime he was many things; most notably he was a house painter, and a police officer in Mitchell Nebraska. He is survived by Louise, his wife of 72 years; Donald Eurich, his youngest brother; as well as 4 children, 8 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alec and Pauline Eurich of Scottsbluff Nebraska, 10 siblings, and his son Matthew. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 on Friday March 6, 2020 at Wheat Ridge Evangelical Lutheran Church at 8600 W 38th Ave, Wheat Ridge Co 80033. Internment will follow at 1:30 on Monday March 9, 2020 at Ft Logan Nation Cemetery. Memorials should be directed to Wheat Ridge Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
