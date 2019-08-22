Vi Reisig passed away on August 17, 2019, after a short illness in Lander, Wyoming. Vi was born in Windsor, Colorado, on March 20, 1926, to Carl and Eva (Keil) Manweiler. Vi was the youngest of eleven children.
After high school graduation, she began work as a telephone operator. It was at that time she met Jacob (Jack) Reisig. They were married September 5, 1948, in Windsor, Colorado. They then moved to Scottsbluff, Nebraska, where they began farming, and later worked in the farm implement business. They had three boys, Jack, Jerry and Jim.
Vi worked for the Lyman School District until her sons graduated. At that time, she decided, in her forties, to pursue what she’d always wanted, a career in nursing. Vi graduated from NWC School of Nursing in 1974, becoming a licensed practical nurse.
She worked at Goshen County Memorial Hospital in Torrington, Wyoming, as a geriatric nurse until her retirement. Vi then moved to Gering, Nebraska, and then to Lander, Wyoming, to live with her son Jack.
Vi was preceded in death by her father and mother, her husband, six sisters and three brothers.
She is survived by her sons, Jack (Janet) of Lander, WY, Jerry (Tom) of the Bronx, NY, and Jim (Skeeter) of Scottsbluff, NE; five grandchildren Stacey (Scott) Polson, Wendy Lacy, Mark Lacy, Sarah (Chris Crockett) Reisig, Brian (Hillary) Reisig; 12 great-grandchildren Sydney and Emily, Jacob, Hailey and Sean, Tenley, Bannon and Liohm, Danielle and Dausan, Joseph and Jada; two great-grandchildren, Westyn and Baerick, and Iris.