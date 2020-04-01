John Steven Everett March 22, 2020 John Steven Everett (Steve), 83, loving husband and father, died March 22, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois of Frontal Temporal Dementia. He was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska on his family farm where he honed his work ethic, love of learning, and determination. Steve was predeceased by parents Lenore and Richard Everett. He is survived by his wife, Daryl Isenberg, children Anne Schallmoser (Michael Schallmoser), Andrew Everett, step children Suzanne Isenberg (Sandro Mina), Marc Isenberg (Debbie Spander) grandchildren, sisters Beth Everett Corymb (Nathan) and Cora Lee Khambatta, and nieces and nephews. Steve was an inspirational educator, workforce trainer and manager. He attended University of Chicago and University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana. Contributions may be made to Living Environment Foundation, 120024 Everett Drive, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. www.livingenvironmentfoundationne.org
