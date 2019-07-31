Hastings resident Faye I. Holdeman, 79, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Blue Hill Care Center.
Graveside services will be Thursday, Aug. 1 at 1 p.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Apfel Funeral Home Chapel in Hastings. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the family for a headstone.
Condolences may be sent to the family at Apfel Funeral Home in care of the family at apfelfuneralhome.com.
Faye was born April 13, 1941, to Elmer and Clara (Brandt) Earles in Scottsbluff. She attended Scottsbluff High School, graduating in 1958. Faye was a homemaker and seamstress. She resided at Gold Beck Towers in Hastings. She enjoyed teaching Bible studies and studying the Scriptures.
She is survived by her children, Orval “Dusty” (Penni) Holdeman and Suzette (Don) Sheltrown, 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, two sisters Betty (Don) Seger and Doris (Charles) Haas, both of Scottsbluff.
She was preceded in death by her parents; five sisters, Thelma York, Grayce Zeiler, Mary Kautz, Phyllis Shore and Jean Bridges; two half-sisters, Dorothy Sly and Marcelyn Wayman; and two brothers, George Earles and Jack Earles.