Francis Jane Schmidt (Waterman) went to heaven on Nov 13, 2019 at the Hospice Center in Casper, WY.
Family and friends are planning a Celebration of Life in the early spring. Memorial cards may be sent to Bridgman Funeral Home, 2104 Broadway, Scottsbluff. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.