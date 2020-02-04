Funeral services for FRANCISCO "FRANK" GARCIA, 78, will be held at 10am Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the United Methodist Church with Pastors Javier Parra and Adolfo Reynaga officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery. Frank died at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado on January 29, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3pm to 5pm at the funeral home and the casket will be open briefly prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.
Francisco 'Frank' Garcia
