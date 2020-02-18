Frank Carabajal February 16, 2020 Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for FRANK CARABAJAL, 68, will be held at 10:30am Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Saint Rose Catholic Church with Father Ray Moss officiating. The family requests no one wear black. Burial of the ashes will take place at Valley View Cemetery following the mass. Frank died February 16, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com. Frank was born December 3, 1951 in Torrington, Wyoming the son of Steve Sr and Alice (Palato) Carabajal. He grew up and received his education in Torrington graduating high school in 1971. He married his best friend and soulmate, Lola Urdiales on December 18, 1971 in Torrington. He started work for Doyle Craig as a Journeyman electrician and while doing this he took classes to become a master electrician. He became a Master Electrician in 1978 and started F&L Electric which later changed to Platte River Electric. Frank enjoyed playing poker and watching his grandsons wrestling matches, watching his granddaughter dance and family gatherings. He was a member of the Elks Club, Christ the King, and Mason out of Saratoga, Wyoming. He will be remembered for his kindness, quick wit, jokes and being a hard worker. His laugh and smile was infectious to all. Frank is survived by his wife Lola of Scottsbluff, Nebraska; his mother Alice Carabajal of Torrington, Wyoming; daughters Lydia Carabajal and Lisa (Aaron Wilder Sr) Carabajal both of Scottsbluff; sister Kaye (Bob) Caliguiri of Fairborn, Ohio; brothers Bob (Jessica) Carabajal and David Carabajal of Scottsbluff, and Louie Carabajal of Torrington; sisters Becky Chavez of Gering, Nebraska; granddaughter Serena Carabajal, grandsons Ajay Wilder, Andrew Wilder and Aaron Wilder Jr all of Scottsbluff; and numerous nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved. He was preceded in death by his father; a brother Steve Carabajal Jr; and a sister Mary Helen Rockwell; and a niece Stacia McMurtrey.
