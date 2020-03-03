Freeburg, Todd

Todd Eugene Freeburg February 27, 2020 Todd Eugene Freeburg, 60, of Bridgeport, passed away Thursday, Feb 27, 2020 at the Medical Center of The Rockies in Loveland, CO. His funeral service will be held at 2pm on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the ACTS United Pentecostal Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Harold Park, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at Chimney Rock Cemetery in Bayard. Viewing will be one hour prior to service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are respectfully requested in care of the family. Online condolences may be made by viewing Todd's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements. Full obituary may be viewed at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com
Service information
2:00PM
509 W Overland
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE 69361
