Freel, Ronda

Ronda Kaye Freel May 1, 2020 Ronda Kaye (Berry) Freel, 60, passed away on her birthday, Friday, May 01, 2020, at Washakie Medical Center in Worland, WY after a battle with cancer. Born in 1960 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, she was one of two children of Dale and Evelyn (Warner) Berry. Following high school she attended Nebraska Western College and the University of Wyoming. On July 16, 1983 she married Garry Freel in Scottsbluff. In 1984 the couple moved to Thermopolis, WY where Ronda taught in the Hot Springs County School District #1 for 36 years. She served on the Hot Springs County Education Endowment Foundation and following retirement she served a short time as a member of the HSC School Board until her illness. Ronda was a member of the First Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling and reading. For several years Ronda was a 4-H leader. Those cherishing her memory are her husband, Garry, of Thermopolis; daughters, Jennifer (Bruce) Porter of Worland and Alanna (Justin) Freel of Phoenix; brother, Dennis Berry of Sterling, CO; sister-in-law, Sandra (Mike) Preble of Scottsbluff; uncle Bud (Illa) Warner of North Platte, NE; one grandson, Wyatt Porter and 2nd family, Kent and Sharon Cordingly of Thermopolis and their children Nick (Luis) Cordingly, Jessica (Cory) Pickett and Mat (Tayler) Cordingly. She was predeceased by her parents, both sets of grandparents and Judy Crossley. A private burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery with Pastor Newhouse officiating. A Celebration of Ronda's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the HSC Education Endowment Foundation, PO Box 1297, Thermopolis, 82443. Mortimore Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages may be offered at www.mortfh.com.
