Frieda Coen, 103, of Torrington passed away at Goshen Care Center on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
Frieda was born September 4, 1916 in Flint Michigan to George and Katherine (Dermer) Domson, the 4th of 15 children. As a child her family moved to Lincoln NE, where she and her siblings attended Haywood school. Frieda was baptized in the German Church. From Lincoln the family moved to Stegall NE. Frieda received her education at Owl Creek, a country school. She married Alex Sander Rexius January 4, 1933 in Gering NE. They made their home south of Morrill, NE and farmed at Silver Tip, LaGrange and Veteran WY, and Lyman NE. During this time Alex and Frieda raised four children, Walter, Betty, JoAnn and Harold.
In 1950 the family moved to Torrington WY, where Frieda started her lifelong career keeping house and catering parties for several prominent residents of the area. She worked for Colyer Funeral Home for over 44 years. In 1968 Frieda married Clarence Lipker. Their home was one of joy and laughter until Clarence passed away in 1974.
In 1994 Frieda married her third husband, Wayne Coen. They enjoyed relaxing at home in Torrington and Farming south of Lyman. Wayne preceded Frieda in death in 1999. Frieda loved cooking and gardening, keeping a beautiful home in Torrington. Family joked about her always passing the “white glove test” as her home was always warm, inviting and supremely immaculate. She was known for her special pies and cakes, German pastries, and every scrumptious Jello dessert imaginable. When visiting Frieda, friends always knew they would be served a delicious pastry and fresh brewed coffee to their liking. Meals always felt like special occasions served at a beautiful table and with the finest of china. She loved creating and surrounding her family with beauty; but more than anything, she loved her friends and family.
Her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren meant everything to Frieda. She enriched their lives with love, smiles, hugs, jokes, encouragement and special treats. She enjoyed playing Bingo and taking trips to Prairie Wind Casino with her many friends until the age of 95, at which time she moved to Goshen Care Center. She celebrated eight more birthdays there, with her 103rd being last September.
Frieda was preceded in death by her parents, three husbands, thirteen siblings, her son Walter Rexius and her grandson, Grant Clark, who was living with her when he passed. She is survived by three siblings; Florence Martin, Pete Domson and Herman (Janice) Domson of Torrington; three children, Betty Burd, of Torrington, JoAnn (Richard) Monger of Fort Laramie, and Harold (Mickey) Rexius of Guernsey; daughter-in-law, Darlene Rexius, seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and at last count, 15 great-great grandchildren.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Colyer Funeral Home in Torrington, WY.
