Furrey, Linda

Linda Lee Furrey March 20, 2020 Linda Lee Furrey, 72, of Scottsbluff, passed away on March 20, 2020, and a memorial graveside service will be Friday, March 27, 2020 at 2pm at Sunset Memorial Park. See www.dugankramer.com for full obituary.

To send flowers to the family of Linda Furrey, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 27
Graveside Memorial Service
Friday, March 27, 2020
2:00PM
Sunset Memorial Park
180398 Highway 26 Frontage Road
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
