Garrett, June

June D. Garrett April 14, 2020 June D. Garrett, 81, of Kimball, died at the Kimball County Manor on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 Virus, family only graveside service will be held. Memorial Services for June will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held on Friday from 1:00 until 6:00 p.m. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view June's Tribute Wall and leave condolences and stories for the family. Memorials may be given in her memory to either St. John's Lutheran Church, Kimball Hospital Foundation or the Kimball County Manor Resident Fund. The services for June have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.
