Gary Eugene Lacey, 77, of Gothenburg, Nebraska, died January 2, 2020 at Gothenburg Health in Gothenburg, NE.
Gary Eugene Lacey was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska on October 2, 1942. After graduating from Scottsbluff High School he attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln where he studied journalism. He was editor of the Daily Nebraskan and a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. After graduation, he worked as a journalist for the Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale, IL before enlisting in the Army. Gary spent two years serving in Thailand during the Vietnam War.
During his time in Thailand Gary became interested in law and when he returned home, he enrolled in law school at the University of Nebraska. He worked for the office of the Lancaster County Attorney for 35 years, 20 of them as County Attorney. His work as a prosecutor inspired the passion he had for helping others and advocating for those in need. He was proud of the role he played in establishing the Child Advocacy Center in Lincoln, which has aided many child victims of abuse and their families. His life and career were devoted to helping others and making Lancaster County a better place.
Gary was involved with numerous civic organizations during his lifetime. He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Lincoln and attended Gothenburg Presbyterian Church. He served on the National District Attorneys Association board and the YMCA board. He was also a member of the Rotary Club and the Masons.
In his free time and retirement Gary loved travel, photography, his dogs, cooking (especially his famous chili), reading, staying connected with friends online, and spending time with his six grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father Harold Lacey, his mother Chelsa Hiatt Lacey, and his sister Beverly Calvert. He is survived by Janet England, his wife of 27 years, son David Lacey and his partner Heather James (Portland, OR) daughter Anne Lacey and husband Nate Hofer (Overland Park, KS), stepson Matthew Kolbeck and wife Sarah (New Buffalo, MI), stepdaughter Anna and husband Matt Dalrymple (Gothenburg, NE), and grandchildren Audrey Lacey, Graham Hofer, Reid Hofer, Mya Kolbeck, Jeffery Dalrymple, and Lucas Dalrymple.
Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 10:00 am, at the First Presbyterian Church, 1020 Lake Ave, Gothenburg, NE, with Pastor David Boyd officiating. Burial will take place at Fort McPherson National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Child Advocacy Center, 5025 Garland St, Lincoln, NE 68504.
