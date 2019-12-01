Gary McMurtry was born to Claude and Ferne Fellows-McMurtry on July 31st, 1938. He was a graduate of Scottsbluff High School in 1956. In 1957, Gary married Judy Burbach. To this union, the couple had three sons; Timothy, Daniel, and Michael. Services will be held Tuesday, December 3rd, at Harvest Valley Church with memorials to Harvest Valley Church and Regional West Hospice.
