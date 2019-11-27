TORRINGTON, WYOMING —Funeral services for GARY LEE MEHLING, 70, will be held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Immanuel United Church of Christ in Lyman, Nebraska with Reverend Dr. Robert Smith & Pastor Cindy Bowker officiating. Burial will follow at the Valley View Cemetery in Torrington. Gary died while tending his cattle east of Hawk Springs, WY. Memorials may be made to the Immanuel United Church of Christ. Viewing will be Monday, November 25th at the funeral home from 3pm to 5pm. Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.
