Gealy, Beau

Beau W. Gealy February 18, 2020 Beau W. Gealy It is with great sadness the family of Beau William Gealy announces his passing on February 18, 2020 at the age of 29. Beau was born in Scottsbluff, NE on January 19th, 1991 to Jerry Gealy and Rebecca Hampton (Cronkrite). Beau graduated from Gering High School in 2009. Beau was a lifelong resident of Scottsbluff, NE and worked as a heavy equipment operator/steel erector at Sunshine Holdings. Beau will forever be known for his up-beat, daredevil, and good-natured personality. Beau strived to be outdoors; you could find him either hiking in the badlands, or enjoying sun rays at Lake Minatare with friends. Beau had a passion for archelogy, and astronomy which resulted in a collection of fossils and meteorites. On family vacations Beau would be the first to go off the ski jumps, or first to jump off the highest cliff. Beau had a knack for building and creating. If you didn't see him working on his GTO he was busy creating his nephew's first turbo powered scooter. Beau had an immense passion for anything he set his mind to, and he undoubtedly lived every second of his life to the fullest. Beau is survived and loved by his biological parents; Jerry Gealy and Rebecca Hampton (Cronkrite), Step mother Amanda Gealy (Furrer). His sister Lexi Haug (Gealy), brother-in law Riley Haug, nephew Jhett Haug, step-sister Aleigh Portenier. Aunts and uncles; Deb and Rock Venema, Clarence and Deb Gealy, Mike Gealy, Cheryl and Fred Hinojosa, Cyndi and Kelly Johnston, cousins; Colby and Zac Venema, Tyler, Jordan, and Megan Gealy, Jennifer Mahloch, Samantha Gealy, Elizabeth Wachal, Priscilla Chavez, Katie Lovelidge, Jeff and Taylor Johnston; and 15 second cousins. His best friends Taylor Chrisman, Taylor McDaniel, and children. His beloved dogs Amari, Max, and Charlie. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents , John and LaVona Gealy, and maternal grandparents George and Agaytha Cronkrite. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 5th 2020 at 10:30 am at the Gering Memorial Chapel, and a celebration of life to follow immediately after at The Hampton Inn & Suites, Scottsbluff. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to express your love to those you cherish.
