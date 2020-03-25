Gehrke, Gale

Gale J. Gehrke March 20, 2020 Gale J. Gehrke, 94, of Kimball, died at Kimball Health Services on Friday, March 20, 2020. Private family burial services will be held in the Kimball Cemetery with Randy Bohac officiating. A Celebration of Gale's Life will be held at a later date. Visitation will held at funeral home on Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 1:00 until 6:00 p.m. Friends may also visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Gale's Tribute Wall and leave condolences and stories for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials may be given in her memory to First English Lutheran Church or the American Alzheimer's Association. The services for Gale have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.
