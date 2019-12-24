Torrington, Wyo. — Memorial services for George E. Nash, 83, will be held at 10am Monday, December 30, 2019 at the United Methodist Church with Reverend Jeff Wayland officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery. George died December 22, 2019 at the Goshen Healthcare Community and cremation has taken place. Memorials may be given to Rotary Scholarship Fund. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.
George son of Thelma and Delphin D. Nash was born August 16, 1936 at West Nebraska Hospital in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He was named after his grandfather George E. Nash. Grandfather George said it was all right to name a grandson after him but do not use he middle name of Elias- thus George had just the middle initial “E”. So in the army “I.O.” was added as initial only. George spent the first two or three years of his life at Delta and Grand Junction, Colorado where his father was a field man for Holly Sugar. The threesome moved back home in 1939 to the farm and ranch on beloved Sheep Creek in Sioux County, Nebraska and the rolling Sandhills of Goshen County, Wyoming. He attended Chalk Butte School in the first grade. The next year the Torrington school bus passed their home and George went aboard for twenty-five dollars per year tuition. He was an outcast at the community events held at Chalk Butte School-”too damn good to go to the local school” and then name calling and the fights were on. The early buses were Mr. Byrd’s little black panel bus-canvas padded seats-no heat. Next was an old Army ambulance -4x4 cold, rough riding son of a gun. Next was a district worn out bus-the windows wouldn’t stay up on certain rough road areas, so the big kids rode the route holding the windows up. When the graveled corrugated roads got too rough, Tom Jones and George would take turns calling the Goshen County Commissioners. The call would be made from Doug Ray’s Trail Drug Store to Mr. Swarm or Mr. Hertzler. The road would be graded in a day or two. Grade school in the white and red buildings was great. During World War II as a student George worked in the lunch room in the basement of the red building. He punched tickets, scraped plates and pans and dried dishes for ten cents a week. He learned how to play the tenor saxophone that was his dad’s. His dad played at Torrington High School and the University of Nebraska. George didn’t play very good and finally gave up the second year in college. He played football one year- B-squad. He didn’t get home until 9pm or later. The team manager drove the coach’s car to Sheep Creek for Tom, Jack and George. He decided 4-H was more profitable. He had the grand champion steers in 1951 and 1953. His cattle project put him through college and enough left over to get married. He and Margo Mills went together from Jr. High through high school and most of college. She was the daughter of Mina and Olin Mills. George was an IFYE exchange student to Venezuela in 1957. After being gone six months and returning in September 1957, Margo and George were engaged in December 1957. One might say absence makes the heart grow fonder. They were married in August of 1958. Lisa was born January 2, 1960 at Fort McPherson Army Hospital, Atlanta, Georgia 1200 miles from family. The first trip home was made in July-the return to Atlanta was tough. The three returned to Wyoming and met great friends with our young blonde haired daughter. Five years later Megan was born June 15, 1965- blonde and ready to meet the world. God parents, Barbara and Jerry (deceased) Rounsborg are still best friends to this day. Building their new house in the late 1960’s was a family affair-paint and carpet colors, brought home some pecan furniture from Atlanta, the circular staircase was topped off with an old brass bed headboard from a ranch on Laramie Peak. A two-story entryway was the pride and joy-even the bulldogs enjoyed it. Holiday and school events were great family times. Lisa and Megan were very active in school and we were very proud of them. Our daughters were five years apart and that kept us young and active. Margo’s untimely passing in January, 1982 was difficult for all to accept. The family was further saddened with the passing of Olin and Bob in just a few months. The old saying “Time Heals”, I am not sure that it ever does. George married Marcia A. Stroud May 26, 1984 in Torrington, Wyoming. They enjoyed a great relationship and a wonderful marriage for over thirty years. Especially enjoyable was the birth of grandchildren and great grandchildren and being a part of the attaining adulthood.
George graduated Torrington High School in 1954, was a graduate of Colorado State University with a BS in Animal Husbandry, a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, an Army Captain/Quarter Master Corp, US Army Reserve, a member Gamma Sigma Delta, Ag Honorary, University-1984, Area manager of Pure Gro Company, the Chester B. Brown Company and manager of Jirdon Agri Chemicals in Torrington for thirty-seven years.
George enjoyed involvement in public service, was an avid reader, loved to be with his family and cabin time at Guernsey Lake. He was a member of the Torrington Rotary Club 5440 for 56 years where he was assistant District Governor of three years, past presidents and was Rotarian of the Year in 2000. He received the Torrington Chamber of Commerce Big Chief Award, was past president of Friends of Guernsey State Park, past president of Wyoming Grain and Feed Dealers, was a Certified Crop Advisor, had a real estate license in Wyoming and Nebraska, past president of Goshen Care Center, past president of Evergreen Court, past president of Community Hospital Board of Directors and served as an Eastern Wyoming College Trustee.
George is survived by his wife Marcia Nash of Torrington, Wyoming; daughters Lisa (Perry) Tuttle of Fort Collins, Colorado and Megan Mitchell of Cody, Wyoming; step-daughter Ronda (Ted) Stienmetz of Casper, Wyoming; step-son Larry (Jamie) Schaneman of Torrington; two grandsons RJ Tuttle of Fort Collins and Nikoli Mitchell of Cody; granddaughter Natawsha Mitchell of Laramie, Wyoming; step-grandchildren Meralyn Larson of Guernsey, Wyoming, Darbi (Zack) Wray of Sheridan, Wyoming, Russell (Kendra) Stienmetz of Torrington, EmmaLee (Levi) Stienmetz of Gillette, Wyoming; Lacy (Tony) Biberos of Grand Island, Nebraska and Kohl Schaneman of Torrington; and step-great grandchildren Josh Stienmetz, Matty Beers, Devlin Larson, Brynn and Cooper Beck, Alie and Kaylee Wray, James, Julia and Jerra Stienmetz, Paxton and Mac Stienmetz/Linkous, Talon, Jackson and Jolie Biberos. He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife Margo A. Nash.
