Torrington, Wyo. — Grave side memorial services for GEORGE R. HEIL, 79, will be held at 2pm Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Valley View Cemetery with Bishop Ryan Clayton officiating. Military funeral honors will be by the Wyoming Army National Guard. George died January 2, 2020 at the Douglas Care Center in Douglas, Wyoming and cremation has taken place. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.
George was born October 1, 1940 in Lingle, Wyoming the son of George and Mollie (Wolf) Heil. He grew up in the Goshen County area and graduated from Huntley High School. He later joined the US Army where he served two years. Upon his return from the military he started work for the Goshen County Road and Bridge where he worked as a heavy equipment operator. He worked there for almost thirty-two years before he retired. He lived in Golden Manor before he entered the Douglas Care Center.
George was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and in his spare time enjoyed watching television.
George is survived by a son Roger (Michelle) Heil; brothers Dick, Jerry, Jack, Richard, Wilbert and Dennis; sisters Joyce Meyers, Connie Heil and Beth Heil; and two grandchildren Chad Heil and Morgan Woods. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son Robert Shawn Heil; a step-son Jamie Johnston; and his wife Georgia Jean Heil.
