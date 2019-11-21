George Marion Crews II, age 71, of Gurley, NE passed into eternity on Saturday, November 16, 2019 surrounded by family at Heritage Estates in Gering, Nebraska. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Friday, November 22nd with visitation being held at 9:30 prior to service. Both will be held in the Dalton Assembly of God Church with Pastors Mike Sullivan and Dan Carlson officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Thursday to sign George’s register book and leave condolences for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the George Crews Memorial Fund in care of Sidney Federal Savings and Loan, P.O. Box 73, Sidney, NE 69162. You may view George’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com.
Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of George’s care and funeral arrangements.
George was born on May 25, 1948 in Conway, SC. He grew up in Myrtle Beach, SC, graduating from Myrtle Beach High School in 1966. After receiving his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina, he joined the United States Air Force. He was last stationed at Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, WY, where he met his wife Sharon Kay Bancroft. They were married on February 15, 1975.
Upon the death of Sharon’s father, George received an honorable discharge from the Air Force to manage the Bancroft family farm west of Gurley.
Between tilling fields and raising a family, George continued his education, earning a degree in Electronics Technology from Western Nebraska Technical College in 1982 and a Masters in Business Administration from Regis University in Denver, CO in 1990.
From 1983 to 2006, George taught various subjects, including computer science, business, and business law at Western Nebraska Community College. He retired as the Assistant Division Chair of the Business Department.
He achieved his dream of obtaining his pilot’s license in 1999.
He proudly served as the Clerk for the Village of Gurley. He was an active member of the Dalton Assembly of God Church.
He was preceded in death by grandparents George Marion and Florence Crews of Hazelhurst, MS and General Holmes Buck and Louise Wilson Springs and parents Rowan D. Crews and Louise S. Crews all of Myrtle Beach SC.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Crews of Gurley, NE; three children, Charles R. Crews of Gurley, NE, George M. Crews III of Gering, NE, and Rebecca L. Dodge (Matthew) of Gering, NE; his brother Rev. Rowan D. Crews (Jan), of Conway, SC, and nephew Jason Crews of Orlando, FL, and niece Christie (Gray) Dickens and children Grayson and Bowman of Dallas, TX; brother-in-law Dr. Calvin (Kent) (Sharon) Bancroft of Valentine, NE; nephew Scott (Melissa) Bancroft of Valentine, NE and their children Cameron, Ashton, Sherridan, MeKallyn, and Kaetryn and Heather (Brad) Janssen and children Braylan and Haddie of Kearny, NE; niece Melissa K Bancroft of Lincoln, NE and children Ty-Calvin and MeTaya; several aunts and many cousins in South Carolina.
