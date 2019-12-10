George Young, 62, of Torrington, passed away on Dec. 5, 2019.
A celebration of George will be determined at a later time. Please visit the G & L Concrete Facebook Page for updates on this upcoming event. Arrangements are by Colyer Funeral Home.
George Young was born in Scottsbluff, NE to Willis and Irene Young on February 13, 1957. He went to school in Morrill, NE. He married Lisa Allen on September 18, 1976 in Lakewood, CO. He worked in the family ready mix business for Willis Young Cement & Gravel in Morrill and spun that off in Torrington where he became co-owner with his wife Lisa as G&L Concrete, Inc. for the past 50+ years.
George Young is preceded in death by his father Willis Young and brother in law Pat Allen.
George Young is survived by wife Lisa Young of Torrington, daughters Summer and John Allison IV of Hillsboro, OR, April Young and Kent Hayano of Torrington, sister Glenda and Gary Wamboldt of Morrill, brother Frank and Jean Young of Morrill, sister Sarah and Raymond Dominguez of Torrington, mother Irene Young of Morrill and brother in law Mike and Debbie Allen of Morrill as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be given to the Breast Cancer and Lung Cancer Foundations.
The family of George Young wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the entire community and everyone who has reached out during this difficult time.
