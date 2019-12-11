George Young, 62, of Torrington, passed away on Dec. 5, 2019.
A celebration of George’s life will be held at the Goshen County Rendezvous Center, in Torrington on Sat. Dec. 21, beginning around 11:00am. Casual event, just bring yourself and your favorite stories!
Everyone is Welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.