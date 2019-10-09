TORRINGTON, WYOMING — Memorial services for GERALD “JERRY” ABBOTT, 70, will be held at 11am Friday, October 11, 2019 at Lifeway Church with Pastor Cody Dyer officiating. Jerry died October 2, 2019 at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado and cremation has taken place. Memorials may be given to either Valley Christian School or Lifeway Church. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.
Jerry was born April 13, 1949 in Greeley, Colorado the son of Wayne and Bonnie (Martin) Abbott. He grew up and attended school in Greeley graduating high school there. He then attended Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado. He enlisted in the US Air Force and went to officer’s training school. After twenty-three years in the Air Force he retired. He married Janice Hesselgesser on April 26, 1975 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. They moved to Torrington, Wyoming in June of 2005. He received a Masters in Nursing and studied to be a Physician’s Assistant and later wrote for the Torrington Telegram.
Jerry truly enjoyed auto mechanics or anything greasy. He was a past member of the American Legion, was a member of Lifeway Church, and a member of several car clubs in the area. He spent many hours involved in Special Olympics and Junior Achievement.
Jerry is survived by his wife Jan Abbott of Torrington, Wyoming; two sons Jeremy Abbott of Torrington and Jamie Abbott of Fort Collins, Colorado; a granddaughter Sarianna Lynn Abbott of Fort Collins; a brother Jim Abbott of Lexington, North Carolina; two sisters Peggy (David) Withers of Rockford, Michigan and Patsy Vergara of Greeley, Colorado; a sister-in-law Deanna (David) Greenwald of Lingle, Wyoming; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother Joey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.