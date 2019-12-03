Funeral services for Gertrud “Trudy” Schwab, 78, will be held at 2pm Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the First Congregational Church with Reverend Matt Gordon officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery. Trudy died November 27, 2019 at Goshen Healthcare Community. Memorials may be given to the First Congregational Church. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3pm to 5pm at the funeral home and the casket will be open briefly prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.
Trudy was born August 25, 1941 in Opalenica, Poland the daughter of Felix and Auguste (Respondek) Pietrezak. She received her early education in Poland and her job training in East Germany. After moving to the United States in 1963 she received her GED in West Virginia and became a naturalized citizen on December 19, 1972. She moved to Torrington, Wyoming in 1977 and on May 2, 1980 she married Daniel Schwab. She worked for Torrington Medical Group as a Radiology Technician and also groomed dogs.
Trudy enjoyed embroidery, reading, traveling and camping. She was a member of the First Congregational Church and was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary.
Trudy is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband Daniel.
