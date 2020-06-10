Gillming, Schatzie

Schatzie K. Gillming June 6, 2020 Schatzie K. Gillming, 64, of Kimball, died on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Cremation has been held and memorial services will be held at 1:30 pm on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Kimball with Pastor Corey Jenkins officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Friends may stop at the funeral home on Thursday from 1:00 until 6:00 p.m. to sign the register book and leave condolences for the family. Memorials may be given in her memory to the Calvary United Methodist Church. The services for Schatzie have been entrusted the Cantrell Funeral Home.

