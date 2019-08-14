Gladys M (Kleim) Feil, 86 formerly of Bayard, Nebraska died August 9, 2019 at Monument Care & Rehab. At her request she was cremated and there will be no services. She will be interred next to her husband Alex in Bayard Cemetery. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting with arrangements.
Gladys was born on October 26, 1932 in Bayard, Nebraska to John and Marie (Keller) Kleim. She married Alex and Gladys Kleim were married in Bayard, Nebraska November 7, 1950 and to this union a son, Kerry was born.
She is survived by her brothers-in-law Bob (Sherri) Feil of Scottsbluff and Walter (Dorothy) Feil of Kennewick, Washington and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Kerry.