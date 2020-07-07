Goranson, Carol

Carol E. Fyfe Goranson July 3, 2020 Carol E. Fyfe Goranson took her last earthly breath and was in the presence of her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 3rd, 2020 at Heritage Estates in Gering, NE. Although she had been "isolated" from family for nearly 4 months due to COVID, she was blessed to be able to have her family by her side the last 2 days of her life. A celebration of life will be at Monument Bible Church on Thursday, July 9th, 2020, 10:30am, with Pastors Jake Roberts and Jeff Banks officiating. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed virtually at www.facebook.com/monumentlivestreams. Interment will be at the Kimball cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 8 at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel from 5-7:30 pm. Memorials may be made to Monument Bible Church or KCMI. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Impatient to arrive, Carol was born on the river bridge near Columbus, NE on July 28, 1937, to Harold and Mae Schmid Fyfe. She was the youngest of eight kids born to this union. Carol graduated from Albin High School in 1954. She worked in Scottsbluff, NE where she chased the love of her life, LaVerne Goranson, "until he caught her." In 1960, they were united in marriage for a blessed life of 45 years and welcomed three children to the family, Elaine Francis, deceased at birth, Dennis LeRoy and DeAnna Mae. The family experienced life on the family farm in Kimball County. Carol enjoyed her life as a farm wife, tending a large garden, being a mom and helping as needed. As the kids grew, she went to work at Kimball County Hospital and later at Sidney Memorial Hospital as a medical transcriptionist for over 25 years before being forced into early retirement due to declining eyesight. She was always very proud of her career. In later years, she became involved in the Foster Grandparents program where she was blessed to be able to rock babies in daycare facilities in Kimball, Scottsbluff and Gering. For a period of time she sat on the Foster Grandparents Advisory Board. Carol was ordained as a Stephens Minister and enjoyed professing her faith in Jesus Christ. At that time, she was a member of First English Lutheran Church in Kimball. After losing her husband in 2006, Carol moved to Scottsbluff to be close to her daughter and family. Many people had no idea of her poor eyesight because she masterfully handled that disability after participating in training for those with low vision and blindness. She was an inspiration to many, living on her own for years even with her deteriorating eyesight. After a fall down a full flight of stairs in December 2017, where she experienced life threatening injuries and 7 broken bones, including 3 vertebrae in her neck, she showed her resiliency by fighting back against what seemed to be impossible odds. Carol moved to Heritage Estates to recover and it became her home. As a public profession of her faith, she was baptized a second time at the tender age of 82. She was a member of Monument Bible Church in Scottsbluff. Carol will be remembered as always having a ready smile and friendly greeting for those she met and that she loved butterflies, the color purple and her Lord Jesus! Carol is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Carla Goranson, daughter and son-in-law, DeAnna and Jerry Pierce, grandchildren Matthew and Stuart Goranson and Phillip and Kayla Pierce; sister and brother-in-law Shirley and Francis Johnson and numerous nephews and nieces whom she loved and prayed for regularly. Carol was welcomed into eternity by her Savior, husband, infant daughter, parents, siblings Bill Fyfe, Betty Hohndorf, Doris Fyfe, Mary Lou Rudolph and twin infant brothers.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
‘A Living Nightmare’: 25-year-old man remains missing a year later
-
Investigation underway after Torrington Fire Department's fireworks explode
-
Herrmann, Michelle
-
Scottsbluff family addressing surrogate challenges
-
A 72-year-old woman was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park when she tried to take a picture
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Scottsbluff and Gering, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COV…
Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Buy Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace: https://localbusiness.lee.net/scottsbluff-star-herald
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.