Gordon S. Wood, 79, of Bridgeport, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be held from 11 AM until 1:30 PM at Bridgeport Memorial Chapel on Monday, September 9th. We will proceed to the Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery at Bridgeport for a 2 PM graveside service with Pastor Jonathan Seng officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the United States Navy Honor Guard and the Bridgeport Sons of the American Legion. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com
Gordon was born in Bridgeport, Nebraska early on the morning of September 20, 1939. He attended Bridgeport Public Schools and graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1957. He also graduated from Nebraska State Tech in 1960. He joined the United States Navy in March of 1960 and served honorably as an AMAP (metal smith) until his retirement on September 30, 1992.
Gordon was stationed in Rhode Island, Virginia, Florida, Tennesse, Texas, and Porto Rico. He was also in Vietnam, Australia, East Africa, the Philippines, Pakistan, Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea, and the Gulf of Hormuz.
Gordon resided in Bridgeport until June 21, 2019 when he moved to the Western Nebraska Veterans Home in Scottsbluff.
Gordon is survived by a daughters Anna Marie Wood of California and Nancy Becker of Nebraska, a niece two nephews, and three great-nephews.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Edna B. Wood, brother George S. Wood, sister Twila “Tootie” Johannsen, and infant son Walter S. Wood.
