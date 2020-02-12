Gregory Dean Becker, 61, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at home in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
Funeral services will be held at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff, Nebraska on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11:00am with Andrew Griess officiating. Burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff, Nebraska following funeral services. Please see full obituary at www.dugankramer.com.
