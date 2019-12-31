Gwendolyn Rose (Zimmerer) Stewart, age 89, of Morrill passed away December 24, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center. Memorial services will be Friday, January 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. A private interment will take place at a later date. Memorials may be given to the Morrill Public Library, 119 E Webster St, Morrill, NE 69358 or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org Condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
Gwen was born December 17, 1930 at Morrill to Carl and Rose (Winchell) Zimmerer. She and her family lived in several towns throughout the valley. While growing up, she spent much of her time with her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins at family gatherings. She graduated from Fort Collins High School.
Gwen married Keith Stewart on August 19, 1951 at First Presbyterian Church in Ft. Collins, CO. They were married for 68 years. From this union, six children were born. Family was very important to her. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and extended family. Gwen was a homemaker and assisted her husband in his veterinarian practice. She also worked at Morrill Public Schools for 14 years as a para educator. Gwen was very active in the First Presbyterian Church. She served on session, taught Sunday School and led Women’s Circle. She enjoyed volunteer work, reading, crafts, playing cards, and cooking.
Survivors include her husband, Keith, children Deborah (Ron) Hendrickson of Kearney, Marce (Wes) Webster of Parker, Colorado, Carla (Steve) Hoffman of Morrill, Lori (Gary) Hiegel of Mitchell, and Jana (Doug) Stewart of Las Vegas,
Nevada, grandchildren Justin (Marie), Josh (Kari), Seth (Kelley), Courtney, Wendy (Andy), Lyndsie (Eric), Hayley (Kenny), Kylor, Matthew (Kristina), Morgan (Will), Jason, Abby (Austin), and Emily. Other survivors include 20 great grandchildren, sister, Carleen Dodson of Leesburg, Virginia, sister-in-law, Bobbi Derr of Goodyear, Arizona, and sister, Sharon (Wayne) Skaggs of Brighton, Colorado, brother-in-law, Richard (Annette) Stewart of Lakewood, Colorado, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, infant son, Steven, stepdad Elmer Derr, brother, Wayne Derr, in-laws, Norman and Kate Stewart, brother-in-law, Jim Dodson, sisters and brother-in-laws, Lois and Arnold Lipker and Mary and Don Hagedorn, sister-in-law Marty Stewart, and granddaughter Nicole Webster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.