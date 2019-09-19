H. Nadine Heath, 89, of North Platte, passed away September 15, 2019 at Linden Court with her family by her side. Nadine was born March 2, 1930 to Carl D. and Irene I. (Halligan) Richardson, on the Henry Hansen Ranch in North Platte, NE.
She was united in marriage to Carl Allen Heath on October 16, 1948, at First Baptist Church in North Platte.
Nadine is survived by two daughters, Kathryn Ann (Paul Dean) Eastwood of North Platte, NE and Karen Sue Heath Lupomech of Richmond, Texas; two sons, Jon Alan (Gina) Heath of Grand Island, NE and Patrick Thomas (Shellie) of Gering, NE; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Nadine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl in 2016; and her sister and brother-in-law, Beverly Joan (Art) Johnston.
Online condolences may be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com. Memorials are suggested in Nadine’s memory to PAWS, Great Plains Hospice and Cottey College, 1000 West Austin Blvd, Nevada, MO 64772. Services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Clint Walker officiating. Burial will be at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6-8 Thursday at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in care of arrangements.
