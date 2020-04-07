Mary Joyce Haas
April 3, 2020
Private family grave side services will be held for Mary Joyce Haas, 94, who passed away on April 3, 2020 at her home in Torrington, Wyoming.
Burial will be in the Valley View Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Lifeline, the Torrington Senior Center or Waggin Tails Animal Shelter. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.
Joyce was born August 25, 1925 on a homestead near Hawk Springs, Wyoming to George and Mabel (Harden) Hacker. She attended the first seven grades at a country school (Friendship) which was located nearby where she and five siblings were raised. In the eighth grade she rode a school bus to Huntley, Wyoming and continued her high school education there, graduating in May of 1943. She was Co-salutatorian and received a four year scholarship to the University of Wyoming at Laramie. The following June she was hired by the Triple AAA office, which dealt with agriculture, in Torrington. She worked there until December and then went to work at the Citizen's National Bank for four years.
During that time, she was married on June 20, 1945 to Private Howard A. Haas, who was stationed in Tokyo, Japan. After he was discharged from the army he returned to Veteran, Wyoming where the couple established a home there and farmed and ranched for many years with Haas Farms Inc a family corporation, and raised a family. In 1995 Howard retired and the couple moved to Cottonwood Estates in Torrington. Eventually they moved into the city at Crestview Drive where they resided for many years.
Joyce was an active member of the Presbyterian Church and served as an elder and clerk of the Session, was active in the Women's Association, and was Co-Chairman of the committee that served receptions and funeral dinners. She was a Girl Scout Co-leader, a 4-H club leader for ten years and organized the first boys 4-H Cooking Club in Goshen County. She worked for ten years as a library technician at the Goshen Hole High School in Veteran and was the bookkeeper for fifteen years at the Torrington Senior Center. She was a lifetime member of the Veteran Legion Auxiliary, was President for several years, and also District #2 President, and an Eight and Forty member. Joyce was instrumental in organizing blood drives with the United Blood Services of Cheyenne and had many successful drives at Veteran and Torrington. She was a Community Hospital Auxiliary member and was active in the Lifeline program for many years. She was active and served as treasurer of the Goshen County Republican Party for several years. She was honored by the State Republican Party for raising money and received a certificate of appreciation at a dinner in Cheyenne. Joyce enjoyed her family and especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved books and was a prodigious reader and had an extensive collection of books.
Joyce is survived by two sons Dr Galen (Maryann) Haas of Lewiston, Idaho and Glen (Janet) Haas of Torrington, Wyoming; a daughter Dorothy (Audie) Nash of Torrington; grandchildren Dr Cody Haas and Desiree Haas of Lewiston, Scott (Lacey) Haas of Eden, Utah, Erin (Michael) Helzer of Casper, Wyoming, Michelle Nash of Torrington, and Joel Nash of Torrington; great grandchildren Logan and Jordon Hague of Torrington, triplets Brooke, Bridget and Breann Helzer of Casper, Kellen Nash and Kiersten Nash of Torrington, and Owen Haas of Eden, Utah; and rescue dog Daisy (Woof Woof).
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; two sisters; and her husband of sixty-five years.
