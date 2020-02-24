Haffner, James

James Haffner Sr. February 19, 2020 James Lee Haffner was born March 16, 1937 to Henry and Emma Haffner in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin. He departed this life February 19, 2020 at the age of 82 years, 11 months and 3 days. Shortly after his birth, James and his family moved to Nebraska where he grew up in and around the Bayard area; attending Bayard schools. He spent a short time in the United States Army before honorable discharge due to medical reasons. James was very patriotic and proud of the short time he was able to serve. He worked tirelessly to support his family, farming for various families and companies throughout his life. James passed the time playing video games, watching westerns, and occasionally people watching at Wal-Mart. He loved spending time with his family, playing with his dog sassy and a Gene Autry fan that would rival any other. He served the Lord faithfully as a member at the First Church of God in Bristow. James is survived by his loving wife, LaWanna of the Bristow home; brothers and sisters, Deloris Towne, Tricia Cooper, Betty Jane Boettcher, Karen Clark and Diane, Richard Haffner and his wife Sharon; children Gerald Haffner and wife Jeanne, James Haffner Jr. and wife Alana, Johnny Haffner, Vincent Gregory and wife Kristie, Suzanne Grasmick, Roberta Kaiser, Janelle Haffner, Vicki Walgren and husband Charles Sr, and Vanessa Wilson; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who all loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, step-mother Ann Haffner; a son, Vernon Gregory; one brother John and a sister, Elsie Cochran. Services are scheduled for 10:00am Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at First Church of God in Bristow, Oklahoma with Reverend Brent Hinkle officiating. Interment will follow at Welty Cemetery. A family dinner will follow back at the church. Condolences may be made to the family at www.hutchinsmaplesfuneralhome.com
