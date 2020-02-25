Haines, Dudley

Dudley M. Haines Jr. February 23, 2020 A memorial service for DUDLEY M. HAINES Jr, 75, will be held at 1pm Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Colyer Funeral Home Chapel. Dudley died February 23, 2020 at Community Hospital in Torrington. He was born July 19, 1944 in Torrington to Dudley M. Haines Sr. and Antonie (Zavorka) Haines. During his early years the family lived in Torrington; on a ranch along Bear Creek; Shoshoni; Henry, NE; and LaJunta, CO. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Waggin Tales animal shelter or Goshen County Library Foundation would be appreciated After his mother's remarriage to Ernest Wilkins they lived on Ernie's ranch above Lone Tree Canyon. Dudley graduated from Chugwater High School and then joined the U.S. Marine Corps, serving four years including a tour in Vietnam and receiving a purple heart. He returned to Torrington to attend Eastern Wyoming College. Soon after starting college he met Terry Sigea and they married in 1968. They graduated from EWC and then transferred to the University of Wyoming. Prior to the couples return to Torrington in 1978, Dudley taught in a country school at Harrison, NE; was in the Teacher Corp program at Pavillion, WY; and taught fifth grade in Midwest, WY. Dudley worked at Diversified Services for several years, eventually becoming the director of DSI. His experiences there inspired him to return to college to become certified to teach special education. He taught for the Educational Service Unit #13 in Scottsbluff for ten years and then taught special education at Torrington High School until his retirement. His patience and calm demeanor made him a caring and understanding teacher. Throughout his life Dudley loved the outdoors, fishing, and all of nature. He was quite knowledgeable about plants and gardening as well as Wyoming history, especially the history of Goshen County, since his father's family settled here in the 1880's. Those who knew him best will remember his collections of small, unique toys as well as his numerous musical instruments. He is survived by his wife, Terry; son, Kirk Haines; daughter, Jennifer (Bert) Bennett; grandchildren Katrina, Gareth, Theona, and Sasha Haines; brother David (Carmen) Haines; and sister Bettyanne(Russell) Haines-Matz, Marie (Stan) Schirmer, and Pat Haines (Bob Adams); as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, brother Doug, a sister Beverly, and grandson Xander Haines.
