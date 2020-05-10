Hallagin, William

William Edward Hallagin May 1, 2020 William Edward Hallagin, age 76, died peacefully in his sleep at Monument Rehabilitation and Care Center in Scottsbluff, May 1, 2020. There will be no services as cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be made by visiting Bill's memorial page at www.bridgman funeralhome.com. Bill was born on June 8, 1943, in Bird City, Kansas to Leonard William and Millie (Burkart) Hallagin as the second of five children. Bill was a good man who loved animals and children. Bill was a believer and wore a permanent cross on his chest to prove it. He traveled a lot and enjoyed being around people and family. He achieved marksman level with a rifle and liked to hunt and fish providing meat for the family. He was kind of a lone wolf and did things the way he wanted to. But he had a kind heart and would not hesitate to drive hundreds of miles to help someone in need. During his retirement years he enjoyed buying and selling on eBay and others. He bought and sold mostly Airstream trailers and Dodge diesel pickups. He even shipped an Airstream trailer to Denmark. Bill was preceded in death by his father and mother. Survivors include his life partner Dianna Applegate of Bayard; older sister, Carol Archie of North Carolina; younger sisters, Betty Ann Beatty of Scottsbluff, and Laura Kay Jankowski of North Carolina; younger brother, Thomas (Lydia) Halligan of Scottsbluff; and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by us all. PS: I will be up to meet you for coffee pretty soon. God speed, we love you.
