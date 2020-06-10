Hare, George

George Everett Hare June 5, 2020 George Everett Hare died June 5, 2020 after a long battle with leukemia. Born on April 21, 1932 on a farm east of Peetz CO, George was the son of Daisy (Viola) Hare and the late George A. Hare. When his mother later married Mathias (Matt) Treinen, George became the youngest of a blended family that included 19 children. After moving to Sidney as a young man, George worked a variety odd jobs, including working as a steam engine servicer for the Union Pacific Railroad and working part-time for the Sidney Cab Company, where he met his future wife, Joy Seyfang. In June 1952 George joined the U.S. Navy, serving as a submarine electrician in the Philippine theater in the Korean War. During George's first leave, he and Joy married in Golden, CO, in October 1952. When the Korean War ended two years later, George and Joy moved to San Diego, CA, where he completed his service and where his first child, Michael, was born. George and family returned to Sidney in 1956, where his second child, Denise, was born in 1958. George worked in a farm supply store for many years before joining the City of Sidney Water and Wastewater Department, where he rose to the position of department superintendent. The Sanks Wastewater Treatment Plant was designed and completed during his tenure. George retired in 1987. When not working or spending time with family, George enjoyed square dancing. Together George and Joy spent 40 years dancing, co-founding the Prairie Schooners Square Dance Club, attending square dances at numerous locations throughout the United States, and making many friends along the way. George was always involved in more than one handyman project around his and his children's houses, and he was admired by his grandchildren as "The Man Who Could Fix Anything." George's numerous friendships were a daily source of enjoyment, whether he was sharing stories over coffee, playing a friendly but competitive game of cards, or catching up during a chance meeting on the street. His friendly disposition, ever-present wit, and unfailing kindness will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who were fortunate enough to have known him. George is survived by: his wife of 67 years, Joy; his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Tanya Hare of Lincoln, NE; his daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Mark Johnson of Andover, MA; his grandchildren, Graeme and Samantha Johnson of Andover, MA; his sister, Betty Dudley of Kimberly, ID; and numerous nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his parents and his seventeen other brothers and sisters. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 P.M., Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Potter Cemetery. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel to sign George's register book and leave condolences for the family. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial gift in memory of George should send their donations to Congregate Meals 627 Toledo Street, Sidney, Nebraska 69162, in care of Judy Schaefer, a community program for seniors that George participated in and delivered for after his retirement. You may view George's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of George's care and funeral arrangements.
