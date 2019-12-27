Harlan E. Drain, 83, of Sidney, NE and formerly of Benkelman, NE passed away at home on December 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Monday, December 30, 2019 in the St. Joesph’s Catholic Church in Benkelman with Father Matthew Eickhoff officiating. Burial will follow in the Benkelman Cemetery. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel in Sidney on Sunday from 3-5:00 P.M. with Rosary Services at 5:00 at the funeral home with Father Mike McDermott officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given in Harlan’s name to Sloan Estates for outdoor landscaping. You may view Harlan’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com.
Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Harlan’s care and funeral arrangements.
Harlan was born in Culbertson, NE to George and Marion (Fassler) Drain, and was the youngest of four children. He grew up on a farm south of Trenton, NE. He married Francita Frank and lived in Arvada, CO where they raised four children of their own, Tamela, Loree, Jana, and Jeff Drain.
Harlan never knew a stranger and loved to visit with whomever he would happen to encounter. He loved old vehicles and was proud of his own pickup collection.
Harlan worked at Coors Brewery in Golden, CO for twenty years. He owned multiple businesses upon returning to Nebraska including F&H Liquors in Benkelman, 10th Street Carwash and Sidney Glass in Sidney, NE. Harlan enjoyed his six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Harlan is preceded in death by his parents; George and Marion Drain, his sister; Ardis, his brother; Ron, and granddaughter; Adrienne.
He is survived by his wife; Fran, his children; Tamela Williams, Loree Silva, Jana Bloedorn, and Jeff Drain, his sister; Patsy Pettera of McCook, NE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.