Harrington, Beryl

Beryl Clare Harrington April 21, 2020 Beryl Clare Harrington, formerly of Scottsbluff, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 21 in Thornton, Colorado. She had recently celebrated her 98th birthday in February, surrounded by her family, including children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and had a chance to watch the birds in the back yard, one of her favorite things to do. A graveside service for immediate family only will be held at the Mitchell Cemetery with a memorial service to follow in Mitchell when circumstances permit. Online condolences may be left at www.jones-mortuary.com. Jones Mortuary in Mitchell, NE is assisting the family. She was born in Gering on February 19, 1922 to Ralph and Ethel (Foster) Frailey and was the eldest of five children, Kenneth, Frank, Ailene (Beach) and Anne (Plaster). She married Norman Harrington June 19, 1953 in Mitchell. After she received her Associate's degree, she became a school teacher for many years. She and Norman grew their family, adopting two Korean baby girls and a Lakota Sioux baby boy into their home. She is survived by her husband Norman and their three children Susan Harrington (Todd Anderson), Linda Hagemann (Ed), and Robert; grandchildren Susan's (Sam, Andrea, Jennifer, Daniel), Linda's (Melanie, Matthew, Madison) and Robert's (Joshua and Jeramy), as well as ten great grandchildren. Her parents; siblings Kenneth and Frank and grandson Scott predeceased her. Beryl was a compassionate person with a lovely sense of humor, even when times were difficult. She loved her family dearly and will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her.
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
